All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas Monthly has chronicled the state for more than fifty years, and nobody knows Texas—its characters and complexities—better than the magazine’s writers and editors. Texas Monthly Presents brings that journalism from the page to the screen, and the first season, titled The Story, transforms select stories into brand-new visual experiences, combining cinematic footage with writer interviews.

Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Season 1 Preview
Texas Monthly Presents invites viewers to experience Texas through a storyteller’s state of mind.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
SCHOOL OF SYNTH Preview
Follow the story of a group of blind students who set out to cut an album and play SXSW.
Preview: S1 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
UNCERTAIN FUTURE Preview
Witness the changing state of Texas and the people grappling with an uncertain future.
Preview: S1 E16 | 0:30
Production Support Provided By: H-E-B and Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:47
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Texas Monthly Presents: SCHOOL OF SYNTH
Follow the story of a group of blind students who set out to cut an album and play SXSW.
Episode: S1 E17 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Texas Monthly Presents: UNCERTAIN FUTURE
Witness the changing state of Texas and the people grappling with an uncertain future.
Episode: S1 E16 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Texas Monthly Presents: NEW TEJANO
Uncover an emerging cuisine blending tradition and innovation.
Episode: S1 E15 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
The Story: SHIFTING GEARS
From a failed cattle rancher to an aspiring birder, an unexpected choice can change your life.
Episode: S1 E14 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
The Story: CONNECTION TO THE LAND
Get a look at two stories of how Texans face changes to the land beneath their feet.
Episode: S1 E12 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
The Story: INNOVATION
Explore how innovation can change the course of history.
Episode: S1 E11 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
The Story: BACK TO THE ROOTS
Get the clarity and reinvention that comes from exploring your roots.
Episode: S1 E10 | 26:47
Watch 24:36
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
The Story: A NEW LENS
This episode highlights a species of fish that has gone from 'toss' to trophy.
Episode: S1 E8 | 24:36
Watch 24:36
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
The Story: TAKING MATTERS INTO YOUR OWN HANDS
Discover three stories of distinct Texans who have taken matters into their own hands.
Episode: S1 E7 | 24:36
Watch 26:47
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
The Story: LEGACY
It's three stories of tradition, the preservation of black cowboy culture, and legacy.
Episode: S1 E9 | 26:47
Extras
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
NEW TEJANO Preview
Uncover an emerging cuisine blending tradition and innovation.
Preview: S1 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
SHIFTING GEARS Preview
From a failed cattle rancher to an aspiring birder, an unexpected choice can change your life.
Preview: S1 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
CONNECTION TO THE LAND Preview
Get a look at two stories of how Texans face changes to the land beneath their feet.
Preview: S1 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
INNOVATION Preview
Explore how innovation can change the course of history.
Preview: S1 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
BACK TO THE ROOTS Preview
Get the clarity and reinvention that comes from exploring your roots.
Preview: S1 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A NEW LENS Preview
This episode highlights a species of fish that has gone from 'toss' to trophy.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
TAKING MATTERS INTO YOUR OWN HANDS Preview
Discover three stories of distinct Texans who have taken matters into their own hands.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
LEGACY Preview
It's three stories of tradition, the preservation of black cowboy culture, and legacy.
Preview: S1 E9 | 0:30
Watch 24:36
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
The Story: CHANGE MAKERS
Meet people who make a difference, through years of hard work or a strange turn of events.
Episode: S1 E6 | 24:36
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
CHANGE MAKERS Preview
Meet people who make a difference, through years of hard work or a strange turn of events.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
More Culture Shows