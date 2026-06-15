Latest Episodes
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All
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The Daytripper Season 15
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The Daytripper Season 14
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The Daytripper Season 13
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The Daytripper Season 12
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The Daytripper Season 11
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The Daytripper Season 10
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The Daytripper Season 9
From the Eiffel Tower to the Tour de Paris, Chet explores Texas' Paris.
Chet visits several local businesses in this cattle trail town.
Chet finds hippos, pigs, race cars, and pie just east of Austin.
Chet visits a small town where the history of our country and the history of country music collide.
Chet explores an East Texas tucked in the piney woods.
Chet discovers the diverse culture and delicious foods of this Houston suburb.
Chet has several urban adventures in this metroplex city.
Chet explores where the Hill Country meets West Texas.
Chet learns the legend of Ole Rip and the true story of the Santa Claus killer.
Chet discovers all the University of Texas has to offer visitors to campus.
Extras
Chet discovers a big spring and explores a renovated historic hotel.
Chet eats chicken fried steak at Old Jody's, and discovers what's New in downtown Temple.
Chet learns about the childhood of the 34th President and Texas' role in the French wine industry.
Chet enjoys cream puffs, enchiladas, and country music in this small town outside San Antonio.
Chet enjoys a slice of (PIE) heaven just south of Austin.
Native American Historic Sites, Handmade Skillets, and Texas food
Chet explores a city with a deep history by visiting the lake, touring the jail, and eating BBQ!
Chet shops till he drops at the World's Largest Flea Market.
Chet explores the iconic establishments of H-town.
A look at the National Parks in Texas with a visit to the Big Thicket