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Join Emmy-award-winning host Chet Garner as he explores the Lone Star State, including its mouth-watering food, stunning outdoors, and unique history. From well-known landmarks to obscure dives and hideaways, its all withing a day's reach.

Watch 26:40
The Daytripper
Paris, TX
From the Eiffel Tower to the Tour de Paris, Chet explores Texas' Paris.
Episode: S15 E13 | 26:40
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The Daytripper
Borger, TX
Chet learns the mafia history of this panhandle town.
Episode: S14 E10 | 26:40
Watch 26:59
The Daytripper
West Austin, TX
Hill country rivers, views, and BBQ in Texas's Capital City
Episode: S13 E2 | 26:59
The Daytripper is proudly sponsored by Rudy’s "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q, Ranch Hand Truck Accessories, Georgetown, TX, Don Hewlett Chevrolet, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, and Dell. The Daytripper is is presented by Austin PBS, KLRU-TV and distributed by NETA.
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • The Daytripper Season 15
  • The Daytripper Season 14
  • The Daytripper Season 13
  • The Daytripper Season 12
  • The Daytripper Season 11
  • The Daytripper Season 10
  • The Daytripper Season 9
Watch 26:40
The Daytripper
Paris, TX
From the Eiffel Tower to the Tour de Paris, Chet explores Texas' Paris.
Episode: S15 E13 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
The Daytripper
Coleman, TX
Chet visits several local businesses in this cattle trail town.
Episode: S15 E12 | 26:40
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The Daytripper
Hutto, TX
Chet finds hippos, pigs, race cars, and pie just east of Austin.
Episode: S15 E9 | 26:40
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The Daytripper
Mexia, TX
Chet visits a small town where the history of our country and the history of country music collide.
Episode: S15 E10 | 26:40
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The Daytripper
Jasper, TX
Chet explores an East Texas tucked in the piney woods.
Episode: S15 E8 | 26:40
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The Daytripper
Katy, TX
Chet discovers the diverse culture and delicious foods of this Houston suburb.
Episode: S15 E11 | 26:40
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The Daytripper
Plano, TX
Chet has several urban adventures in this metroplex city.
Episode: S15 E7 | 26:40
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The Daytripper
Menard, TX
Chet explores where the Hill Country meets West Texas.
Episode: S15 E2 | 26:40
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The Daytripper
Eastland/Cisco, TX
Chet learns the legend of Ole Rip and the true story of the Santa Claus killer.
Episode: S15 E4 | 26:40
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The Daytripper
Austin: Forty Acres & Beyond
Chet discovers all the University of Texas has to offer visitors to campus.
Episode: S15 E1 | 26:40
Extras
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The Daytripper
Big Spring, TX
Chet discovers a big spring and explores a renovated historic hotel.
Episode: S14 E11 | 26:40
Watch 26:55
The Daytripper
Temple, TX
Chet eats chicken fried steak at Old Jody's, and discovers what's New in downtown Temple.
Episode: S14 E13 | 26:55
Watch 26:37
The Daytripper
Denison, TX
Chet learns about the childhood of the 34th President and Texas' role in the French wine industry.
Episode: S15 E3 | 26:37
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The Daytripper
Helotes, TX
Chet enjoys cream puffs, enchiladas, and country music in this small town outside San Antonio.
Episode: S14 E12 | 26:40
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The Daytripper
Kyle, TX
Chet enjoys a slice of (PIE) heaven just south of Austin.
Episode: S14 E2 | 26:40
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The Daytripper
Paint Rock, TX
Native American Historic Sites, Handmade Skillets, and Texas food
Episode: S13 E7 | 27:00
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The Daytripper
Brownwood, TX
Chet explores a city with a deep history by visiting the lake, touring the jail, and eating BBQ!
Episode: S14 E4 | 26:40
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The Daytripper
Canton, TX
Chet shops till he drops at the World's Largest Flea Market.
Episode: S14 E3 | 26:40
Watch 26:33
The Daytripper
Iconic Houston, TX
Chet explores the iconic establishments of H-town.
Episode: S14 E1 | 26:33
Watch 26:59
The Daytripper
Texas National Parks Road Trip
A look at the National Parks in Texas with a visit to the Big Thicket
Episode: S13 E8 | 26:59
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