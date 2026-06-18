Austin: Forty Acres & Beyond

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Dark matter may be primordial black holes from the Big Bang. David Kaiser explains.
June 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. officials reveal key terms of agreement to end Iran war
What Warsh’s first meeting as Fed chair signals
Middle East experts weigh terms of U.S.-Iran deal and who came out ahead
How a pregnancy complication reshaped an Arkansas woman’s view of abortion bans
'The Price of Exclusion' explores lasting impact of racial inequality in medicine
Trump stalls confirmation process of his own national intelligence nominee
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Arthur brings flooding threat to Gulf Coast
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Chet explores where the Hill Country meets West Texas.
Chet discovers a big spring and explores a renovated historic hotel.
Chet eats chicken fried steak at Old Jody's, and discovers what's New in downtown Temple.
Chet learns about the childhood of the 34th President and Texas' role in the French wine industry.
Chet enjoys cream puffs, enchiladas, and country music in this small town outside San Antonio.
Chet enjoys a slice of (PIE) heaven just south of Austin.
Native American Historic Sites, Handmade Skillets, and Texas food
Chet explores a city with a deep history by visiting the lake, touring the jail, and eating BBQ!
Chet shops till he drops at the World's Largest Flea Market.
Chet explores the iconic establishments of H-town.