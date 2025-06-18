All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO KEDT FOOD & WINE CLASSIC!

Players from high school "Challenge!" teams need quick recall in all major disciplines — math, science, social studies, language arts, and fine arts. In a bracket-style tournament, 24 area schools compete until one wins the "Challenge Cup." The top four schools receive scholarships for college.

Watch 27:19
Challenge!
CARROLL VS. LONDON
Tigers stalk the Pirates. It's Carroll against London, Next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E9 | 27:19
Watch 27:39
Challenge!
CCISD COLLEGIATE VS. PORT ARANSAS
Can the Royals reel in the Marlins? It's CCISD Collegiate against Port Aransas, next on Challlenge!
Episode: S21 E6 | 27:39
Watch 27:53
Challenge!
TULOSO-MIDWAY VS. VICTORIA WEST
Warriors wage war with Warriors! Who will win? It's Tuloso-Midway against Victoria West.
Episode: S21 E5 | 27:53
Season 21 of Challenge! is sponsored by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season XXI
  • Season XX
  • Season XIX
  • Season XVIII
  • Challenge! Season 17
  • Season XVI
  • Season XV
  • Season XIV
  • Season XIII
  • Season XII
  • Season XI
Watch 26:45
Challenge!
GREGORY-PORTLAND VS. CALALLEN
Wildcats match wits with Wildcats! It's Gregory-Portland against Calallen, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E11 | 26:45
Watch 27:39
Challenge!
MILLER VS. BANQUETE
Will the Buccaneers batter, or be bitten, by the Bulldogs? It's Miller against Banquete.
Episode: S21 E10 | 27:39
Watch 27:19
Challenge!
CARROLL VS. LONDON
Tigers stalk the Pirates. It's Carroll against London, Next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E9 | 27:19
Watch 26:43
Challenge!
BRANCH ACADEMY VS. ROCKPORT-FULTON
Chargers try to tase the Pirates. It's Branch Academy against Rockport-Fulton, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E8 | 26:43
Watch 27:20
Challenge!
KAUFER VS. RAY
Will the Seahawks soar to victory over the Texans? It's Kaufer against Ray, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E7 | 27:20
Watch 27:39
Challenge!
CCISD COLLEGIATE VS. PORT ARANSAS
Can the Royals reel in the Marlins? It's CCISD Collegiate against Port Aransas, next on Challlenge!
Episode: S21 E6 | 27:39
Watch 27:53
Challenge!
TULOSO-MIDWAY VS. VICTORIA WEST
Warriors wage war with Warriors! Who will win? It's Tuloso-Midway against Victoria West.
Episode: S21 E5 | 27:53
Watch 27:00
Challenge!
VETERANS MEMORIAL VS. SINTON
Will the Eagles soar past the Pirates? It's Veterans Memorial against Sinton, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E4 | 27:00
Watch 27:37
Challenge!
ST. JOHN PAUL II VS. INGLESIDE
Centurions clash with Mustangs. It's St. John Paull II against Ingleside, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E3 | 27:37
Watch 27:32
Challenge!
MOODY VS. KING
Can the Trojans rein in the Mustangs? It's Moody against King, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E2 | 27:32
Extras
Watch 27:25
Challenge!
VICTORIA EAST VS. FLOUR BLUFF
Season 21 kicks-off as the Titans take on the Hornets! It's Victoria East against Flour Bluff.
Episode: S21 E1 | 27:25
Watch 53:02
Challenge!
SEASON 20 CHAMPIONSHIP
We're down to the Championship for Season 20. Will the Challenge! Cup go to London or Flour Bluff?
Episode: S20 E24 | 53:02
Watch 27:26
Challenge!
EAST SEMIFINAL
The Flour Bluff Hornets face the Kaufer Seahawks. Which team will make it to the Championship?
Episode: S20 E23 | 27:26
Watch 27:01
Challenge!
WEST SEMIFINAL
The London Pirates face the Calallen Wildcats. Which team will make it to the Championship?
Episode: S20 E22 | 27:01
Watch 58:15
Challenge!
SEASON 20 ALL STAR GAME
The best of the best play in the annual All Star game, next on Challenge!
Episode: S20 E21 | 58:15
Watch 27:14
Challenge!
GREGORY-PORTLAND VS. KAUFER
Claws clash with Talons! The Wildcats face the Seahawks. It's Gregory-Portland against Kaufer.
Episode: S20 E20 | 27:14
Watch 27:19
Challenge!
CALALLEN VS. CCISD COLLEGIATE
Wildcats and Royals square-off for a spot in the semifinals. It's Calallen against CCISD Collegiate.
Episode: S20 E19 | 27:19
Watch 27:40
Challenge!
BANQUETE VS. KAUFER
Bulldogs battle it out with the Seahawks. It's Banquete against Kaufer, next on Challenge!
Episode: S20 E18 | 27:40
Watch 26:30
Challenge!
LONDON VS. A.C. JONES
Pirates cross sabres against swords as they battle the Trojans. It's London against A.C. Jones.
Episode: S20 E17 | 26:30
Watch 25:59
Challenge!
FLOUR BLUFF VS. VETERANS MEMORIAL
Will the Hornets sting or be stalked by the Eagles? It's Flour Bluff against Veterans Memorial.
Episode: S20 E16 | 25:59
More Culture Shows