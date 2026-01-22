CARROLL VS. LONDON

Extras
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Even in the wild, no one is born knowing how to be a parent.
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
Why does a potter wasp seal living caterpillars inside her nest?
When danger threatens the nest, these crane parents must stand together.
Once on the brink of extinction, the Iberian lynx has been given a chance to thrive again.
Nicholas Ralph and Callum Woodhouse flip the script and play each other's roles in a scene.
Helen struggles when Jenny gets some exciting news. Tristan doubts himself in Charlotte's world.
Chargers try to tase the Pirates. It's Branch Academy against Rockport-Fulton, next on Challenge!
Will the Seahawks soar to victory over the Texans? It's Kaufer against Ray, next on Challenge!
Can the Royals reel in the Marlins? It's CCISD Collegiate against Port Aransas, next on Challlenge!
Warriors wage war with Warriors! Who will win? It's Tuloso-Midway against Victoria West.
Will the Eagles soar past the Pirates? It's Veterans Memorial against Sinton, next on Challenge!
Centurions clash with Mustangs. It's St. John Paull II against Ingleside, next on Challenge!
Can the Trojans rein in the Mustangs? It's Moody against King, next on Challenge!
Season 21 kicks-off as the Titans take on the Hornets! It's Victoria East against Flour Bluff.
We're down to the Championship for Season 20. Will the Challenge! Cup go to London or Flour Bluff?
The Flour Bluff Hornets face the Kaufer Seahawks. Which team will make it to the Championship?