All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Challenge!

CARROLL VS. LONDON

Season 21 Episode 9 | 27m 19s

Tigers stalk the Pirates. It's Carroll against London, Next on Challenge!

Aired: 01/21/26
Season 21 of Challenge! is sponsored by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Preview: S44 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Nature
This Pregnant Monkey Is Not Ready (Yet)
Even in the wild, no one is born knowing how to be a parent.
Clip: S44 E6 | 2:28
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Can Dogs Talk? Preview
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
Preview: S53 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:15
Nature
Wasps Feed Live Caterpillars to Young
Why does a potter wasp seal living caterpillars inside her nest?
Clip: S44 E6 | 3:15
Watch 2:57
Nature
How Crane Parents Defend Their Eggs
When danger threatens the nest, these crane parents must stand together.
Clip: S44 E6 | 2:57
Watch 17:23
Nature
The Comeback Cat | WILD HOPE
Once on the brink of extinction, the Iberian lynx has been given a chance to thrive again.
Special: 17:23
Watch 2:32
All Creatures Great and Small
Flip the Script
Nicholas Ralph and Callum Woodhouse flip the script and play each other's roles in a scene.
Clip: S6 | 2:32
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4 Preview
Helen struggles when Jenny gets some exciting news. Tristan doubts himself in Charlotte's world.
Preview: S6 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season XXI
  • Season XX
  • Season XIX
  • Season XVIII
  • Challenge! Season 17
  • Season XVI
  • Season XV
  • Season XIV
  • Season XIII
  • Season XII
  • Season XI
Watch 26:43
Challenge!
BRANCH ACADEMY VS. ROCKPORT-FULTON
Chargers try to tase the Pirates. It's Branch Academy against Rockport-Fulton, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E8 | 26:43
Watch 27:20
Challenge!
KAUFER VS. RAY
Will the Seahawks soar to victory over the Texans? It's Kaufer against Ray, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E7 | 27:20
Watch 27:39
Challenge!
CCISD COLLEGIATE VS. PORT ARANSAS
Can the Royals reel in the Marlins? It's CCISD Collegiate against Port Aransas, next on Challlenge!
Episode: S21 E6 | 27:39
Watch 27:53
Challenge!
TULOSO-MIDWAY VS. VICTORIA WEST
Warriors wage war with Warriors! Who will win? It's Tuloso-Midway against Victoria West.
Episode: S21 E5 | 27:53
Watch 27:00
Challenge!
VETERANS MEMORIAL VS. SINTON
Will the Eagles soar past the Pirates? It's Veterans Memorial against Sinton, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E4 | 27:00
Watch 27:37
Challenge!
ST. JOHN PAUL II VS. INGLESIDE
Centurions clash with Mustangs. It's St. John Paull II against Ingleside, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E3 | 27:37
Watch 27:32
Challenge!
MOODY VS. KING
Can the Trojans rein in the Mustangs? It's Moody against King, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E2 | 27:32
Watch 27:25
Challenge!
VICTORIA EAST VS. FLOUR BLUFF
Season 21 kicks-off as the Titans take on the Hornets! It's Victoria East against Flour Bluff.
Episode: S21 E1 | 27:25
Watch 53:02
Challenge!
SEASON 20 CHAMPIONSHIP
We're down to the Championship for Season 20. Will the Challenge! Cup go to London or Flour Bluff?
Episode: S20 E24 | 53:02
Watch 27:26
Challenge!
EAST SEMIFINAL
The Flour Bluff Hornets face the Kaufer Seahawks. Which team will make it to the Championship?
Episode: S20 E23 | 27:26