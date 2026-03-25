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Challenge!

GREGORY-PORTLAND VS. ACADEMY

Season 21 Episode 18 | 26m 58s

Big cat attack! Wildcats take on the Lions. It's Gregory-Portland against Academy, next on Challenge!

Aired: 03/24/26
Season 21 of Challenge! is sponsored by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
Extras
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NOVA
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Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
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Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
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NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
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Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Mullin sworn in as Homeland Security secretary
News Wrap: Mullin sworn in as Homeland Security secretary
Clip: S2026 E63 | 6:05
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
Jakarta sinks as climate change and overdevelopment collide
Jakarta rapidly sinks as climate change and overdevelopment collide
Clip: S2026 E63 | 7:03
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
Chicago Fed president breaks down economic risks of Iran war
Chicago Fed president breaks down economic risks of Iran war
Clip: S2026 E63 | 7:05
Watch 8:57
PBS News Hour
Civilians find no refuge from strikes as Mideast war widens
Civilians find no refuge from strikes as Middle East war widens
Clip: S2026 E63 | 8:57
Watch 6:14
PBS News Hour
Multiple failures likely led to deadly LaGuardia collision
Investigators believe multiple failures led to deadly LaGuardia Airport collision
Clip: S2026 E63 | 6:14
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