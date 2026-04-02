PORT ARANSAS VS. LONDON

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
These Somali ostrich chicks are only weeks old, but one is struggling to stand.
Long’uro lost most of his trunk after a tragic accident as a baby.
Long’uro struggles to connect with other elephants after losing his trunk as a baby.
NYT diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong discusses Pres. Trump's approach to foreign policy.
Latest Episodes
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Season XXI
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Season XX
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Season XIX
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Season XVIII
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Challenge! Season 17
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Season XVI
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Season XV
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Season XIV
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Season XIII
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Season XII
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Season XI
Big cat attack! Wildcats take on the Lions. It's Gregory-Portland against Academy, next on Challenge
Pirates battle with the Bulldogs! It's London against Banquete, next on Challenge!
Cowboys vs Cutthroats! Texans take on the Pirates. It's Ray against Rockport-Fulton, on Challenge!
Can the Warriors reel in the Marlins? It's Tuloso-Midway against Port Aransas, next on Challenge!
Will the Mustangs run away with the win or will the Eagles soar to victory? Next on Challenge!
Will the Hornets sting or get swatted by the Mustangs? It's Flour Bluff against King.
Trojans take on the Lions. It's A.C. Jones against Academy, next on Challenge!
Wildcats match wits with Wildcats! It's Gregory-Portland against Calallen, next on Challenge!
Will the Buccaneers batter, or be bitten, by the Bulldogs? It's Miller against Banquete.
Tigers stalk the Pirates. It's Carroll against London, Next on Challenge!