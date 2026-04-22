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Challenge!

FLOUR BLUFF VS. PORT ARANSAS

Season 21 Episode 22 | 27m 48s

Will the Hornets sting, or be skewered by the Marlins? It's Flour Bluff against Port Aransas, next on Challenge!

Aired: 04/21/26
Season 21 of Challenge! is sponsored by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
Extras
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NOVA
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Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
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NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
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Nature
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These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:15
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A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:00
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Nature
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Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
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Nature
Tiger Mom Fights to Protect Her Cubs
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:14
Watch 6:26
Nature
Behind the Scenes: The Fight to Save India’s Tigers
Go behind the scenes of "Legendary Tigers of India."
Clip: S44 E13 | 6:26
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