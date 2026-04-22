FLOUR BLUFF VS. PORT ARANSAS

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Go behind the scenes of "Legendary Tigers of India."
In rare interview, top Hezbollah leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal
News Wrap: DOJ announces criminal charges against Southern Poverty Law Center
New growth in logged forests inspires photographer’s hope
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Season XXI
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Challenge! Season 17
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Season XI
best of the best play in the annual All Star game for fun and scholarship money, next on Challenge!
Will the Eagles soar, or get plucked by the Wildcats? It's Veterans Memorial vs Gregory-Portland.
Marlins and Pirates cross swords! It's Port Aransas against London, next on Challenge!
Big cat attack! Wildcats take on the Lions. It's Gregory-Portland against Academy, next on Challenge
Pirates battle with the Bulldogs! It's London against Banquete, next on Challenge!
Cowboys vs Cutthroats! Texans take on the Pirates. It's Ray against Rockport-Fulton, on Challenge!
Can the Warriors reel in the Marlins? It's Tuloso-Midway against Port Aransas, next on Challenge!
Will the Mustangs run away with the win or will the Eagles soar to victory? Next on Challenge!
Will the Hornets sting or get swatted by the Mustangs? It's Flour Bluff against King.
Trojans take on the Lions. It's A.C. Jones against Academy, next on Challenge!