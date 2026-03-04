TULOSO-MIDWAY VS. PORT ARANSAS

Extras
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
A boxer crab mother relies on living anemones for defense.
This spider mother provides one last meal for her brood: herself.
Go behind the scenes of our miniseries "Parenthood."
March 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump pushes back at conservative voices critical of Iran war
As U.S. escalates attacks, Iran hits American diplomatic targets in Middle East
Tehran endures 4th day of intense bombardment from U.S.-Israeli forces
Bolton says Iran war justified and critical for 'peace and stability' in Middle East
'This is a war of choice' by Trump and Netanyahu, Sen. Warner says after Iran briefing
Will the Mustangs run away with the win or will the Eagles soar to victory? Next on Challenge!
Will the Hornets sting or get swatted by the Mustangs? It's Flour Bluff against King.
Trojans take on the Lions. It's A.C. Jones against Academy, next on Challenge!
Wildcats match wits with Wildcats! It's Gregory-Portland against Calallen, next on Challenge!
Will the Buccaneers batter, or be bitten, by the Bulldogs? It's Miller against Banquete.
Tigers stalk the Pirates. It's Carroll against London, Next on Challenge!
Chargers try to tase the Pirates. It's Branch Academy against Rockport-Fulton, next on Challenge!
Will the Seahawks soar to victory over the Texans? It's Kaufer against Ray, next on Challenge!
Can the Royals reel in the Marlins? It's CCISD Collegiate against Port Aransas, next on Challlenge!
Warriors wage war with Warriors! Who will win? It's Tuloso-Midway against Victoria West.