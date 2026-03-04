All rights reserved. © 2026
Challenge!

TULOSO-MIDWAY VS. PORT ARANSAS

Season 21 Episode 15 | 27m 46s

Can the Warriors reel in the Marlins? It's Tuloso-Midway against Port Aransas, next on Challenge!

Aired: 03/03/26
Season 21 of Challenge! is sponsored by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
March 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump pushes back at conservatives critical of Iran war
Iran hits American diplomatic targets in Middle East
Tehran faces 4th day of strikes from U.S.-Israeli forces
Bolton says Iran war critical for stability in Middle East
'This is a war of choice' by Trump, Sen. Warner says
Watch 27:53
Challenge!
INGLESIDE VS. VETERANS MEMORIAL
Will the Mustangs run away with the win or will the Eagles soar to victory? Next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E14 | 27:53
Watch 27:18
Challenge!
FLOUR BLUFF VS. KING
Will the Hornets sting or get swatted by the Mustangs? It's Flour Bluff against King.
Episode: S21 E13 | 27:18
Watch 27:37
Challenge!
A.C. JONES VS. ACADEMY
Trojans take on the Lions. It's A.C. Jones against Academy, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E12 | 27:37
Watch 26:45
Challenge!
GREGORY-PORTLAND VS. CALALLEN
Wildcats match wits with Wildcats! It's Gregory-Portland against Calallen, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E11 | 26:45
Watch 27:39
Challenge!
MILLER VS. BANQUETE
Will the Buccaneers batter, or be bitten, by the Bulldogs? It's Miller against Banquete.
Episode: S21 E10 | 27:39
Watch 27:19
Challenge!
CARROLL VS. LONDON
Tigers stalk the Pirates. It's Carroll against London, Next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E9 | 27:19
Watch 26:43
Challenge!
BRANCH ACADEMY VS. ROCKPORT-FULTON
Chargers try to tase the Pirates. It's Branch Academy against Rockport-Fulton, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E8 | 26:43
Watch 27:20
Challenge!
KAUFER VS. RAY
Will the Seahawks soar to victory over the Texans? It's Kaufer against Ray, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E7 | 27:20
Watch 27:39
Challenge!
CCISD COLLEGIATE VS. PORT ARANSAS
Can the Royals reel in the Marlins? It's CCISD Collegiate against Port Aransas, next on Challlenge!
Episode: S21 E6 | 27:39
Watch 27:53
Challenge!
TULOSO-MIDWAY VS. VICTORIA WEST
Warriors wage war with Warriors! Who will win? It's Tuloso-Midway against Victoria West.
Episode: S21 E5 | 27:53