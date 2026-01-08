All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Challenge!

KAUFER VS. RAY

Season 21 Episode 7 | 27m 20s

Will the Seahawks soar to victory over the Texans? It's Kaufer against Ray, next on Challenge!

Aired: 01/07/26
Season 21 of Challenge! is sponsored by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life? Preview
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Preview: S53 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:56
Nature
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:56
Watch 2:27
Nature
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:27
Watch 2:13
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:13
Watch 1:55
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1 Scene
James tends to an aging dog while Jimmy stumbles upon Siegfried and Susan... and a horse.
Clip: S6 E1 | 1:55
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E8 | 57:46
Watch 6:20
PBS News Hour
Protesters push for accountability after ICE shooting
Minnesota leaders and protesters push for accountability after ICE shooting
Clip: S2026 E8 | 6:20
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
What federal guidelines say about agents using deadly force
What federal guidelines say about agents using deadly force
Clip: S2026 E8 | 6:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season XXI
  • Season XX
  • Season XIX
  • Season XVIII
  • Challenge! Season 17
  • Season XVI
  • Season XV
  • Season XIV
  • Season XIII
  • Season XII
  • Season XI
Watch 27:39
Challenge!
CCISD COLLEGIATE VS. PORT ARANSAS
Can the Royals reel in the Marlins? It's CCISD Collegiate against Port Aransas, next on Challlenge!
Episode: S21 E6 | 27:39
Watch 27:53
Challenge!
TULOSO-MIDWAY VS. VICTORIA WEST
Warriors wage war with Warriors! Who will win? It's Tuloso-Midway against Victoria West.
Episode: S21 E5 | 27:53
Watch 27:00
Challenge!
VETERANS MEMORIAL VS. SINTON
Will the Eagles soar past the Pirates? It's Veterans Memorial against Sinton, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E4 | 27:00
Watch 27:37
Challenge!
ST. JOHN PAUL II VS. INGLESIDE
Centurions clash with Mustangs. It's St. John Paull II against Ingleside, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E3 | 27:37
Watch 27:32
Challenge!
MOODY VS. KING
Can the Trojans rein in the Mustangs? It's Moody against King, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E2 | 27:32
Watch 27:25
Challenge!
VICTORIA EAST VS. FLOUR BLUFF
Season 21 kicks-off as the Titans take on the Hornets! It's Victoria East against Flour Bluff.
Episode: S21 E1 | 27:25
Watch 53:02
Challenge!
SEASON 20 CHAMPIONSHIP
We're down to the Championship for Season 20. Will the Challenge! Cup go to London or Flour Bluff?
Episode: S20 E24 | 53:02
Watch 27:26
Challenge!
EAST SEMIFINAL
The Flour Bluff Hornets face the Kaufer Seahawks. Which team will make it to the Championship?
Episode: S20 E23 | 27:26
Watch 27:01
Challenge!
WEST SEMIFINAL
The London Pirates face the Calallen Wildcats. Which team will make it to the Championship?
Episode: S20 E22 | 27:01
Watch 58:15
Challenge!
SEASON 20 ALL STAR GAME
The best of the best play in the annual All Star game, next on Challenge!
Episode: S20 E21 | 58:15