Challenge!

BRANCH ACADEMY VS. ROCKPORT-FULTON

Season 21 Episode 8 | 26m 43s

Chargers try to tase the Pirates. It's Branch Academy against Rockport-Fulton, next on Challenge!

Aired: 01/14/26
Season 21 of Challenge! is sponsored by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season XXI
  • Season XX
  • Season XIX
  • Season XVIII
  • Challenge! Season 17
  • Season XVI
  • Season XV
  • Season XIV
  • Season XIII
  • Season XII
  • Season XI
Watch 27:20
Challenge!
KAUFER VS. RAY
Will the Seahawks soar to victory over the Texans? It's Kaufer against Ray, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E7 | 27:20
Watch 27:39
Challenge!
CCISD COLLEGIATE VS. PORT ARANSAS
Can the Royals reel in the Marlins? It's CCISD Collegiate against Port Aransas, next on Challlenge!
Episode: S21 E6 | 27:39
Watch 27:53
Challenge!
TULOSO-MIDWAY VS. VICTORIA WEST
Warriors wage war with Warriors! Who will win? It's Tuloso-Midway against Victoria West.
Episode: S21 E5 | 27:53
Watch 27:00
Challenge!
VETERANS MEMORIAL VS. SINTON
Will the Eagles soar past the Pirates? It's Veterans Memorial against Sinton, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E4 | 27:00
Watch 27:37
Challenge!
ST. JOHN PAUL II VS. INGLESIDE
Centurions clash with Mustangs. It's St. John Paull II against Ingleside, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E3 | 27:37
Watch 27:32
Challenge!
MOODY VS. KING
Can the Trojans rein in the Mustangs? It's Moody against King, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E2 | 27:32
Watch 27:25
Challenge!
VICTORIA EAST VS. FLOUR BLUFF
Season 21 kicks-off as the Titans take on the Hornets! It's Victoria East against Flour Bluff.
Episode: S21 E1 | 27:25
Watch 53:02
Challenge!
SEASON 20 CHAMPIONSHIP
We're down to the Championship for Season 20. Will the Challenge! Cup go to London or Flour Bluff?
Episode: S20 E24 | 53:02
Watch 27:26
Challenge!
EAST SEMIFINAL
The Flour Bluff Hornets face the Kaufer Seahawks. Which team will make it to the Championship?
Episode: S20 E23 | 27:26
Watch 27:01
Challenge!
WEST SEMIFINAL
The London Pirates face the Calallen Wildcats. Which team will make it to the Championship?
Episode: S20 E22 | 27:01