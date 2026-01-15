BRANCH ACADEMY VS. ROCKPORT-FULTON

Extras
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
James and Helen find themselves scrambling to coordinate their busy schedules.
Tristan and Siegfried find themselves in competition. Mrs. Pumphrey prepares Tricki for a visitor.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton on bringing James and Helen Herriot's real family history to life.
See how Tricki spends a day on the set of All Creatures Great and Small.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season XXI
-
Season XX
-
Season XIX
-
Season XVIII
-
Challenge! Season 17
-
Season XVI
-
Season XV
-
Season XIV
-
Season XIII
-
Season XII
-
Season XI
Will the Seahawks soar to victory over the Texans? It's Kaufer against Ray, next on Challenge!
Can the Royals reel in the Marlins? It's CCISD Collegiate against Port Aransas, next on Challlenge!
Warriors wage war with Warriors! Who will win? It's Tuloso-Midway against Victoria West.
Will the Eagles soar past the Pirates? It's Veterans Memorial against Sinton, next on Challenge!
Centurions clash with Mustangs. It's St. John Paull II against Ingleside, next on Challenge!
Can the Trojans rein in the Mustangs? It's Moody against King, next on Challenge!
Season 21 kicks-off as the Titans take on the Hornets! It's Victoria East against Flour Bluff.
We're down to the Championship for Season 20. Will the Challenge! Cup go to London or Flour Bluff?
The Flour Bluff Hornets face the Kaufer Seahawks. Which team will make it to the Championship?
The London Pirates face the Calallen Wildcats. Which team will make it to the Championship?