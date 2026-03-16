March 17, 2026

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Heidy Khlaaf raises the alarm on the U.S. military's use of artificial intelligence.
Strikes kill high-level Iranian officials in another blow to country's leadership
Who is Joe Kent, the counterterrorism official who resigned over the Iran war?
Mideast analysts on Iran’s leadership after Larijani's death
What Joe Kent’s resignation says about U.S. intelligence and counterterrorism efforts
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Richard Shirreff; Mohamed El-Erian; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Kenneth Vogel
Elliott Abrams; Reza Aslan; Caitlin Dickerson
Ronen Bergman; Jeffrey DeLaurentis; Lloyd Blankfein
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland