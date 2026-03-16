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Amanpour and Company

March 17, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8120 | 55m 28s

Correspondent Jomana Karadsheh brings us a special report on the human impact of the war. Karim Sadjadpour has fresh analysis. Former Afghan lawmaker Fawzia Koofi discusses the Taliban's rulings against women and girls. Correspondent Patrick Oppmann brings us the latest from Havana. AI scientist Heidy Khlaaf rings the alarm against the use of AI in modern warfare, including the Iran war.

Aired: 03/17/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
The Hidden Dangers of AI in Modern Warfare
Heidy Khlaaf raises the alarm on the U.S. military's use of artificial intelligence.
Clip: S2026 E8120 | 18:21
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Strikes kill Iranian officials in another blow to leadership
Strikes kill high-level Iranian officials in another blow to country's leadership
Clip: S2026 E58 | 4:48
Watch 2:15
PBS News Hour
Who is Joe Kent, the U.S. official who quit over Iran war?
Who is Joe Kent, the counterterrorism official who resigned over the Iran war?
Clip: S2026 E58 | 2:15
Watch 7:20
PBS News Hour
Mideast analysts on Iran’s leadership after Larijani's death
Mideast analysts on Iran’s leadership after Larijani's death
Clip: S2026 E58 | 7:20
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
What Kent’s resignation says about U.S. intelligence
What Joe Kent’s resignation says about U.S. intelligence and counterterrorism efforts
Clip: S2026 E58 | 5:49
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