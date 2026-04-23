April 24, 2026

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Teresa Leger Fernández discuss ousting Reps. Swalwell and Gonzales.
Israel's UN ambassador says IDF is 'most moral military in the world'
Reporter Jen Fifield on the dismantling of U.S. election systems and how it may impact the midterms.
April 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Art exhibition shines light on Romani persecution during Holocaust
What marijuana’s reclassification means for public health and businesses
‘America First’ aid policy reshapes how U.S. delivers global health assistance
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Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
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