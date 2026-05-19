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Wild Kratts

Aviva's Powersuit Maker Gameplay

18m 05s

Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Wild Kratts
Creature Power Card Generator Gameplay
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Clip: 17:37
Wild Kratts
Baby Animal Rescue Gameplay
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Clip: 8:34
Wild Kratts
Cats and Dogs Gameplay
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Clip: 27:03
Wild Kratts
Amazin' Amazon Adventure Gameplay
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Clip: 31:31
Wild Kratts
World Rescue Gameplay
Oh no! Zach has sent his Zach-bots to habits all over the world.
Clip: 37:57
Watch 9:00
PBS News Hour
Mosque attack heightens fears as anti-Islam rhetoric rises
San Diego mosque attack heightens fears as anti-Islam rhetoric rises in U.S.
Clip: S2026 E103 | 9:00
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E103 | 57:46
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
May 19, 2026
Badr Abdelatty; Andrew Weissmann; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2026 E8165 | 55:52
Watch 8:49
PBS News Hour
Ada Ferrer reflects on family history, forces shaping Cuba
Ada Ferrer reflects on family history and forces shaping Cuba and the U.S. in new memoir
Clip: S2026 E103 | 8:49
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Wild Kratts Season 7
  • Wild Kratts Season 6
  • Wild Kratts Season 5
  • Wild Kratts Season 4
  • Wild Kratts Season 3
  • Wild Kratts Season 2
  • Wild Kratts Season 1
Wild Kratts
Butternut Tree
Martin and Chris stumble upon a rare and endangered seedling of a butternut tree.
Episode: S7 E20 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Shapes of the Armadillo
Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
Episode: S7 E18 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Moose Nibbles
The Kratt Bros decide to take a day off from adventuring by going camping!
Episode: S7 E14 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Mini Heroes & Mighty Mouths
The bros get swept up in the planktonic lifestyle.
Episode: S7 E11 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Chimpanzee and Me
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
Episode: S7 E13 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Bumblezzzz
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
Episode: S7 E10 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Salamander Streaming
The gang goes "salamander streaming!"
Episode: S7 E12 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Fish Out of Water
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.
Episode: S7 E7 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
No Name Dream
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Backpack the Camel
The gang travels to the Gobi Desert to find the last remaining wild camels in the world.
Episode: S7 E5 | 26:25