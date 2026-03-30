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Wild Kratts

Butternut Tree

Season 7 Episode 20 | 26m 25s

Martin and Chris stumble upon a rare and endangered seedling of a butternut tree. While looking for its parent tree, they only discover dead and broken ones. Finally, they find a big healthy tree and begin a Creature Power Investigation into why some of the trees are dying and some aren’t. Could genetic coding be the answer?

Aired: 04/19/26
Extras
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The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
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