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Wild Kratts

Duck, Duck, Loon!

Season 7 Episode 17 | 26m 25s

When Chris and Martin lose their gear to a snapping turtle, they are stuck mini-sized in a vast northern woodland lake. They come across a fluffy baby loon and decide to go on a mini quest to rescue the baby bird and find its parents. Along the way, they realize how much hard work goes into raising young creatures.

Aired: 07/19/26
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