Duck, Duck, Loon!

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Discover the amazing American alligator and the wetlands of the Florida Everglades.
July 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Judge orders $5.8M paid to E. Jean Carroll in Trump sex abuse, defamation case
As living costs soar, more retirees head back to work
Summit revealed NATO 'not in a great state,' but it could be worse, says ex-ambassador
DOJ threatens to arrest state election officials if noncitizens vote
How Trump politicized America's 250th birthday
ICE agent kills Mexican immigrant in Houston in latest deadly enforcement encounter
Latest Episodes
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Wild Kratts Season 7
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Wild Kratts Season 6
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Wild Kratts Season 5
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Wild Kratts Season 4
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Wild Kratts Season 3
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Wild Kratts Season 2
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Wild Kratts Season 1
Martin and Chris stumble upon a rare and endangered seedling of a butternut tree.
Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
The Kratt Bros decide to take a day off from adventuring by going camping!
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.
The gang travels to the Gobi Desert to find the last remaining wild camels in the world.