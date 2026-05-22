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Amanpour and Company

The “Daughterhood Penalty” in America’s Caregiving Crisis

Season 2026 Episode 8168 | 15m 59s

America's elderly population is set to experience massive growth in the coming years. Journalist and author Kelli María Korducki is exploring the disproportionate financial, emotional, and professional burdens falling on women who care for their aging parents. Korducki joins Michel Martin to discuss the failures of America's elder care system.

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