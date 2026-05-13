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Amanpour and Company

May 14, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8162 | 55m 54s

Rush Doshi, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Trump's trip to China and the presence of tech leaders. Journalist Lewis Goodall explains the turmoil within the British Labour Party. Jeremy Diamond reports from Jerusalem on ongoing tensions in the region. Fmr. federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou takes on forced arbitration in his new book "When the Companies Run the Courts."

Aired: 05/13/26
Extras
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E100 | 57:46
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
China offers Trump grand welcome, issues warning on Taiwan
China offers Trump grand welcome, but issues warning on Taiwan
Clip: S2026 E100 | 7:16
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
BLR celebrates 25 years of stories on illness and recovery
Bellevue Literary Review celebrates 25 years of stories on illness and recovery
Clip: S2026 E100 | 7:02
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate votes to withhold pay during shutdowns
News Wrap: Senate votes to withhold their own pay during future shutdowns
Clip: S2026 E100 | 6:16
Watch 3:54
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court extends access to mifepristone, for now
Supreme Court extends access to mifepristone, for now
Clip: S2026 E100 | 3:54
Watch 9:21
PBS News Hour
How reality TV stars seeking office are changing politics
How reality TV stars seeking office are changing politics
Clip: S2026 E100 | 9:21
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PBS News Hour
Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' expected to close
Florida's controversial 'Alligator Alcatraz' expected to close
Clip: S2026 E100 | 5:12
Watch 8:25
PBS News Hour
Analysts examine Trump-Xi call for stability and cooperation
Analysts break down Trump-Xi meeting and calls for stability and cooperation
Clip: S2026 E100 | 8:25
Watch 3:56
PBS News Hour
U.S.-China reset faces 'contradictions,' expert warns
U.S.-China diplomatic reset faces unresolved 'contradictions,' expert warns
Clip: S2026 E100 | 3:56
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