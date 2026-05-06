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Amanpour and Company

May 7, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8157 | 55m 53s

ICRC President Mirjana Spoliaric discusses the devastation in Iran. Alexander Gabuev unpacks the latest developments out of Ukraine. Rep. Shomari Figures reacts to the Supreme Court's rollback of the Voting Rights Act, and how it may impact his state of Alabama. Musician Rita Wilson introduces her new album "Sound of a Woman."

Aired: 05/06/26
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E95 | 57:46
Watch 2:14
PBS News Hour
U.S. destroyers and Iran trade fire in Strait of Hormuz
U.S. destroyers and Iran trade fire in Strait of Hormuz in serious test of ceasefire
Clip: S2026 E95 | 2:14
Watch 8:31
PBS News Hour
Rubio tries to mend relations with pope in Vatican meeting
Rubio attempts to mend relations with Pope Leo in Vatican meeting after Trump’s criticisms
Clip: S2026 E95 | 8:31
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Tennessee’s new congressional map sparks protest
News Wrap: Tennessee passes new congressional map, sparking protest
Clip: S2026 E95 | 5:27
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
What proposed FEMA changes mean for disaster response
Proposed FEMA changes raise questions about the future of disaster response
Clip: S2026 E95 | 7:35
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
How EU efforts to stem migration affect dangerous sea route
How EU efforts to stem migration affect a dangerous sea route to the Canary Islands
Clip: S2026 E95 | 7:08
Watch 6:58
PBS News Hour
Chef’s memoir traces unlikely path into the culinary world
An ‘accidental’ chef traces her unlikely journey into the culinary world in new memoir
Clip: S2026 E95 | 6:58
Watch 5:25
PBS News Hour
Iran war escalates Somalia’s dire humanitarian situation
Somalia’s dire humanitarian situation escalates amid Iran war and Strait of Hormuz closure
Clip: S2026 E95 | 5:25
Watch 4:41
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court ruling creates confusion in Louisiana voting
Supreme Court districting ruling creates confusion in Louisiana early voting
Clip: S2026 E95 | 4:41
Watch 4:05
PBS News Hour
How the Justice Department is advancing Trump’s agenda
From 2020 election to retribution, how the Justice Department is advancing Trump’s agenda
Clip: S2026 E95 | 4:05
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