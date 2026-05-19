Baby Animal Rescue Gameplay

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
May 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
San Diego mosque attack heightens fears as anti-Islam rhetoric rises in U.S.
Russians who fled after Ukraine invasion stage fresh take on classic play in U.S.
Degree in three: Why more colleges are speeding up graduation timelines
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Wild Kratts Season 7
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Wild Kratts Season 1
Martin and Chris stumble upon a rare and endangered seedling of a butternut tree.
Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
The Kratt Bros decide to take a day off from adventuring by going camping!
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.
The gang travels to the Gobi Desert to find the last remaining wild camels in the world.