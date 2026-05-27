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Amanpour and Company

May 28, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8172 | 55m 50s

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) discusses the latest out of Washington as well as his new book that focuses on the morality crisis he says America is facing. UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan on the instability inside the UN and why she may be the person to lead the organization. Author Jill Lepore reflects on America's 250th birthday and how we can celebrate the milestone in fraught times.

Aired: 05/27/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Wild Kratts
Creature Power Card Generator Gameplay
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Clip: 17:37
Wild Kratts
Aviva's Powersuit Maker Gameplay
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Clip: 18:05
Wild Kratts
Baby Animal Rescue Gameplay
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Clip: 8:34
Wild Kratts
Cats and Dogs Gameplay
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Clip: 27:03
Wild Kratts
Amazin' Amazon Adventure Gameplay
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Clip: 31:31
Wild Kratts
World Rescue Gameplay
Oh no! Zach has sent his Zach-bots to habits all over the world.
Clip: 37:57
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E110 | 57:46
Watch 7:39
PBS News Hour
Palestinian detained after protesting Gaza describes ordeal
Palestinian woman detained for a year after protesting war in Gaza describes experience
Clip: S2026 E110 | 7:39
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
What to expect from the U.S. as the World Cup approaches
What to expect from the U.S. team as the World Cup approaches
Clip: S2026 E110 | 7:17
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