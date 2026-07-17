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Amanpour and Company

July 20, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8209 | 55m 55s

Financial Times Whitehall Editor Lucy Fisher on Britain's new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham. Former British National Security Adviser Peter Ricketts discusses how Burnham might approach international challenges. Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk analyzes Zelensky's decision to fire popular defense minister, Mykhailo Fedorov. Former Police Officer Seth Stoughton on the increase in ICE violence.

Aired: 07/19/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
Watch 1:44
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Cupola
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:44
Watch 1:59
POV
Trailer | The Gas Station Attendant
Trailer for The Gas Station Attendant by director Karla Murthy.
Preview: S39 E3 | 1:59
Watch 1:28
Once Upon a Time in Space
“Vodka did not go down well in space.”
Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:28
Watch 4:20
POV
Trailer | For Venida, For Kalief
Trailer of For Venida, For Kalief by director Sisa Bueno.
Preview: S39 E2 | 4:20
Watch 1:34
Once Upon a Time in Space
Jerry’s Letter to His Son From Space
Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:34
Watch 1:26
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Collision That Sent the Soviet Space Station Tumbling
Sasha Lazutkin and Michael Foale recall an out-of-control vessel hitting Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:26
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