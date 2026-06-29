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Amanpour and Company

July 6, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8199 | 55m 54s

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discusses the state of his country's war with Russia and how the war in the Middle East has played a role. Authoritarianism historian Timothy Snyder on Orban's defeat in Hungary and Trump's war in the Middle East. Mercy Corps CEO Tjada D'Oyen McKenna shines a light on the crisis in Sudan stemming from three years of brutal civil war.

Aired: 07/05/26
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