July 6, 2026

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem to talk T. rex, bird origins, and consulting on Jurassic World.
Families discover America's largest mammal with Orbit, PBS Nature and the Smithsonian.
Progressives notch more primary victories in potential bellwether for midterms
America at 250: New poll finds nation divided over its identity and future
'We're not stopping': Virginia rescue team searches for quake survivors in Venezuela
Former USAID head says 'people are dying' a year after agency's dismantling
News Wrap: Trump takes first trip on Air Force One gifted by Qatar
Millions of Americans face dangerous temperatures as heat wave bears down
Trump's $2B income in 2025 raises fresh questions about profiting off presidency
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Stefano Pozzebon; Edward Fishman; Martin Smith; Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
David Bier; Natasha Sarin; Yaroslav Trofimov; Carlos Barragán
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
John Kerry; Beeban Kidron; Michael Scherer
Mehran Kamrava; Daniel Silverberg; Rula Daood; Alon-Lee Green; Michael Auslin
Kevin Liptak; Daniel Pacheco; Jonathan Freedland; Gillian Tett; Yoni Appelbaum
Tom McTague; Josh Fox; Reshma Saujani; JR
Annalena Baerbock
Danny Danon; Daniel Kurtzer; Ann Patchett; Raphael Warnock
David Sanger; Yeganeh Torbati; Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Simon Kuper; Elizabeth Economy