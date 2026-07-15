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Amanpour and Company

July 16, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8207 | 55m 56s

Christiane speaks with Sarah, who accuses the International Criminal Court's Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan of sexual misconduct, which he denies. A conversation with "Patricia," who accuses ICC's Karim Khan of past sexual misconduct, which he denies. Sareta Ashraph, lead counsel for Karim Khan, joins the show.

Aired: 07/15/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 1:44
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Cupola
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:44
Watch 1:28
Once Upon a Time in Space
“Vodka did not go down well in space.”
Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:28
Watch 1:34
Once Upon a Time in Space
Jerry’s Letter to His Son From Space
Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:34
Watch 1:26
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Collision That Sent the Soviet Space Station Tumbling
Sasha Lazutkin and Michael Foale recall an out-of-control vessel hitting Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:26
Watch 1:36
Once Upon a Time in Space
Culture Clash
Sasha Lazutkin and his wife Lyudmila talk about the arrival of American astronauts at Star City.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:36
Watch 1:15:20
NOVA
Interview: Good Anxiety, Exercise, and Connection on the Brain with Wendy Suzuki
Wendy Suzuki joins Hakeem to explore anxiety, exercise, and connection as tools for a better brain.
Special: 1:15:20
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E146 | 57:46
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
Iran war putting seafarers at risk, UN maritime chief warns
Iran war driving up costs and putting seafarers at risk, UN maritime chief warns
Clip: S2026 E146 | 4:50
Watch 5:15
PBS News Hour
Health risks of wildfire smoke across Midwest, Mid-Atlantic
The health risks of wildfire smoke across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic
Clip: S2026 E146 | 5:15
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