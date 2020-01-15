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NOVA

Interview: Good Anxiety, Exercise, and Connection on the Brain with Wendy Suzuki

1hr 15m 20s

Neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki hopes you have good anxiety. She joins Hakeem to explore how anxiety evolved to help us, exercise’s brain benefits, and what oxytocin, prairie voles, and a century of Harvard research reveal about why our friends may be the most powerful force shaping longevity.

Aired: 07/15/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
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