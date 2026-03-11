All rights reserved. © 2026
NOVA

Athens: Birth of Democracy

Season 53 Episode 8

Follow archaeological investigations into the dramatic origins of democracy in Greece 2,500 years ago. Mass graves and ancient ruins where tyrants were murdered shine new light on the birth of a revolutionary form of government.

Aired: 04/14/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Iran, Venezuela, Cuba: Is Trump Beginning a New Era of Regime Change?
Vivian Salama analyzes Trump's strategy in Iran and whether it could spillover to Cuba.
Clip: S2026 E8116 | 17:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2026
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
Episode: S2026 E8116 | 55:53
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
Ukrainian troops share lessons on stopping Iran's drones
Ukrainian troops share lessons learned from fighting Iran's Shahed drones
Clip: S2026 E54 | 5:05
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Iran targets ships in Strait of Hormuz, raising energy fears
Iran targets ships in Strait of Hormuz, raising global energy fears
Clip: S2026 E54 | 5:09
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Tornadoes kill at least 2 in Indiana
News Wrap: Tornadoes kill at least 2 in Indiana
Clip: S2026 E54 | 4:51
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
Can tapping into oil reserves help stabilize prices?
Can tapping into oil reserves help stabilize prices?
Clip: S2026 E54 | 6:17
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7
Watch 53:25
NOVA
Stone Age Temple Mystery
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Episode: S53 E6 | 53:25
NOVA
Rain Bombs
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Episode: S53 E5
Watch 53:38
NOVA
Mammal Origins
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Episode: S53 E4 | 53:38
Watch 53:39
NOVA
Can Dogs Talk?
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
Episode: S53 E3 | 53:39
Watch 53:39
NOVA
Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
Episode: S53 E2 | 53:39
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life?
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Episode: S53 E1 | 53:31
Watch 53:41
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Episode: S52 E20 | 53:41
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Operation Space Station: High-Risk Build
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Episode: S52 E19 | 53:40
Watch 53:28
NOVA
Superfloods
Find out why deadly flash floods are on the rise and how we can protect ourselves from them.
Episode: S52 E18 | 53:28