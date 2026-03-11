Athens: Birth of Democracy

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Vivian Salama analyzes Trump's strategy in Iran and whether it could spillover to Cuba.
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
Ukrainian troops share lessons learned from fighting Iran's Shahed drones
Iran targets ships in Strait of Hormuz, raising global energy fears
News Wrap: Tornadoes kill at least 2 in Indiana
Can tapping into oil reserves help stabilize prices?
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
NOVA Season 53
-
NOVA Season 52
-
NOVA Season 51
-
NOVA Season 50
-
NOVA Season 49
-
NOVA Season 48
-
NOVA Season 47
-
NOVA Season 46
-
NOVA Season 45
-
NOVA Season 44
-
NOVA Season 43
-
NOVA Season 42
-
NOVA Season 41
-
NOVA Season 40
-
NOVA Season 39
-
NOVA Season 38
-
NOVA Season 37
-
NOVA Season 36
-
NOVA Season 35
-
NOVA Season 34
-
NOVA Season 33
-
NOVA Season 32
-
NOVA Season 31
-
NOVA Season 30
-
NOVA Season 28
-
NOVA Season 27
-
NOVA Season 23
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Find out why deadly flash floods are on the rise and how we can protect ourselves from them.