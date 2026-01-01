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Once Upon a Time in Space

Jerry’s Letter to His Son From Space

Season 2026 Episode 2 | 1m 34s

After narrowly surviving a life-threatening fire aboard the Russian space station Mir, astronaut Jerry Linenger began writing letters to his young son. In this clip, he reads an emotional passage in which he apologizes for his prolonged absence, revealing the very personal challenges of a life lived in orbit.

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