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Amanpour and Company

July 3, 2025

Season 2026 Episode 8198 | 55m 49s

Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie Bunch reflects on America's history and how we should be remembering it on the eve of its 250th anniversary. Dave Eggers discusses his new novel Contrapposto," a love story that examines the value we place on human creativity. Historian Jon Meacham reflects on the impact WWII had on shaping America and the world in his series "World War II with Tom Hanks."

Aired: 07/02/26
Extras
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