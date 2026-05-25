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Amanpour and Company

May 26, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8170 | 55m 54s

Fmr. U.S. Deputy Director of National Intelligence Beth Sanner discusses the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. A report from inside Eastern Ukraine. Dr. Nahid Bhadelia and IRC's Heather Kerr on the Ebola outbreak in The Democratic Republic of Congo. Maya MacGuineas, President of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, on the grim debt milestone America has achieved.

Aired: 05/25/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Wild Kratts
Creature Power Card Generator Gameplay
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Clip: 17:37
Wild Kratts
Aviva's Powersuit Maker Gameplay
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Clip: 18:05
Wild Kratts
Baby Animal Rescue Gameplay
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Clip: 8:34
Wild Kratts
Cats and Dogs Gameplay
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Clip: 27:03
Wild Kratts
Amazin' Amazon Adventure Gameplay
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Clip: 31:31
Wild Kratts
World Rescue Gameplay
Oh no! Zach has sent his Zach-bots to habits all over the world.
Clip: 37:57
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E109 | 57:46
Watch 8:51
PBS News Hour
Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf on 'Death of a Salesman'
Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf on bringing 'Death of a Salesman' back to Broadway
Clip: S2026 E109 | 8:51
Watch 3:54
PBS News Hour
New museum spotlights Thaddeus Stevens’ abolitionist legacy
New museum spotlights Thaddeus Stevens’ abolitionist legacy
Clip: S2026 E109 | 3:54
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