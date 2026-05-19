Cats and Dogs Gameplay

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
May 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump administration moves to roll back limits on forever chemicals in drinking water
News Wrap: Government to drop tax claims and audits of Trump
What happens to children when immigrant parents are detained by ICE
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Wild Kratts Season 7
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Wild Kratts Season 1
Martin and Chris stumble upon a rare and endangered seedling of a butternut tree.
Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
The Kratt Bros decide to take a day off from adventuring by going camping!
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
The gang travels to the Gobi Desert to find the last remaining wild camels in the world.
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.