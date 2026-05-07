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Amanpour and Company

May 8, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8158 | 55m 34s

Walter Isaacson reflects on America at 250 with his new book "The Greatest Sentence Ever Written." Jeremy Diamond speaks to Palestinian journalist Al al-Samoudi about his detention in Israeli prison. Sir David Attenborough celebrates his 100th birthday. Sesame Workshop President and CEO Sherrie Rollins Westin speaks about the impact of a caring adult on children in "What I Learned from Mom."

Aired: 05/07/26
Extras
Watch 18:00
Amanpour and Company
What Katie Couric, Noah Kahan & Ken Burns Learned From Their Moms
Sesame Workshop Pres. and CEO Sherrie Rollins Westins introduces her book "What I Learned from Mom."
Clip: S2026 E8158 | 18:00
Watch 8:31
PBS News Hour
Rubio tries to mend relations with pope in Vatican meeting
Rubio attempts to mend relations with Pope Leo in Vatican meeting after Trump’s criticisms
Clip: S2026 E95 | 8:31
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Tennessee’s new congressional map sparks protest
News Wrap: Tennessee passes new congressional map, sparking protest
Clip: S2026 E95 | 5:27
Watch 2:14
PBS News Hour
U.S. destroyers and Iran trade fire in Strait of Hormuz
U.S. destroyers and Iran trade fire in Strait of Hormuz in serious test of ceasefire
Clip: S2026 E95 | 2:14
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
What proposed FEMA changes mean for disaster response
Proposed FEMA changes raise questions about the future of disaster response
Clip: S2026 E95 | 7:35
Watch 5:25
PBS News Hour
Iran war escalates Somalia’s dire humanitarian situation
Somalia’s dire humanitarian situation escalates amid Iran war and Strait of Hormuz closure
Clip: S2026 E95 | 5:25
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
How EU efforts to stem migration affect dangerous sea route
How EU efforts to stem migration affect a dangerous sea route to the Canary Islands
Clip: S2026 E95 | 7:08
Watch 4:05
PBS News Hour
How the Justice Department is advancing Trump’s agenda
From 2020 election to retribution, how the Justice Department is advancing Trump’s agenda
Clip: S2026 E95 | 4:05
Watch 6:58
PBS News Hour
Chef’s memoir traces unlikely path into the culinary world
An ‘accidental’ chef traces her unlikely journey into the culinary world in new memoir
Clip: S2026 E95 | 6:58
Watch 4:41
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court ruling creates confusion in Louisiana voting
Supreme Court districting ruling creates confusion in Louisiana early voting
Clip: S2026 E95 | 4:41
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