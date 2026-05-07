May 8, 2026

Extras
Sesame Workshop Pres. and CEO Sherrie Rollins Westins introduces her book "What I Learned from Mom."
Rubio attempts to mend relations with Pope Leo in Vatican meeting after Trump’s criticisms
News Wrap: Tennessee passes new congressional map, sparking protest
U.S. destroyers and Iran trade fire in Strait of Hormuz in serious test of ceasefire
Proposed FEMA changes raise questions about the future of disaster response
Somalia’s dire humanitarian situation escalates amid Iran war and Strait of Hormuz closure
How EU efforts to stem migration affect a dangerous sea route to the Canary Islands
From 2020 election to retribution, how the Justice Department is advancing Trump’s agenda
An ‘accidental’ chef traces her unlikely journey into the culinary world in new memoir
Supreme Court districting ruling creates confusion in Louisiana early voting
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Mirjana Spoljaric; Alexander Gabuev; Rep. Shomari Figures; Rita Wilson
Christiane Amanpour; Danny Citrinowicz; Rhae Lynn Barnes
F. Gregory Gause III; Matthew Hollingworth; Nancy Northup; Barbara F. Walter
Ivo Daalder; Martin Luther King III; Jason Bordoff
Alix Didier Fils-Aimé; Natalie Livingston; Sarah Isgur
Hassan Ahmadian; Kara Swisher; Peter Wehner
Mishal Husain; Wendy Sherman; Vali Nasr; Adm. William McRaven (Ret.)
Petr Pavel; Edward Luce; Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal
Sanam Vakil; Rachel Goldberg-Polin; Khiara Bridges
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández