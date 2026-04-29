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Amanpour and Company

April 30, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8152 | 55m 54s

Hassan Ahmadian, professor of Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Tehran, discusses what might be next in the Iran War as talks stall. Kara Swisher is diving into the world of luxury longevity treatments in her new show "Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever." Peter Wehner, contributing writer at The Atlantic, discusses how religion is being used to shape discourse around the Iran war.

Aired: 04/29/26
Extras
Watch 3:49
PBS News Hour
Oil prices surge as Trump weighs options to end Iran war
Oil prices surge again as Trump weighs options to end Iran war and Hegseth faces lawmakers
Clip: S2026 E90 | 3:49
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
Germany prepares for a potential future without U.S. support
Germany builds up its military to prepare for a potential future without U.S. support
Clip: S2026 E90 | 9:07
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
Rising fuel costs put budget airlines under pressure
Rising fuel costs put budget airlines under pressure as Spirit faces bankruptcy
Clip: S2026 E90 | 6:01
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Gov. Mills drops out of U.S. Senate race in Maine
News Wrap: Gov. Janet Mills drops out of U.S. Senate race in Maine
Clip: S2026 E90 | 6:17
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
House passes DHS funding and ends historic shutdown
What to know after House passes Homeland Security funding and ends historic shutdown
Clip: S2026 E90 | 4:30
Watch 8:03
PBS News Hour
Gold medal skier Vonn opens up about her devastating crash
Gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn opens up about her devastating crash and recovery
Clip: S2026 E90 | 8:03
Watch 5:55
PBS News Hour
Fired judge gives inside look at Trump’s deportation agenda
Fired immigration judge gives inside look at Trump’s deportation agenda
Clip: S2026 E90 | 5:55
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
How new SNAP restrictions are affecting Texas residents
How new SNAP restrictions on sugary foods and drinks are affecting Texas residents
Clip: S2026 E90 | 7:37
Watch 56:46
PBS News Hour
April 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E90 | 56:46
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
Trump, Hegseth, and a “Holy War?” Religion’s Role in the Iran War
Peter Wehner discusses religious discourse surrounding the Iran war.
Clip: S2026 E8152 | 18:14
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