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Amanpour and Company

April 16, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8142 | 55m 21s

Archbishop of Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich sheds light on Donald Trump's public fight with Pope Leo. Nicholas Enrich covers the dismantling of USAID in his new book. Journalist Joanne Lipman discusses how anti-DEI backlash is causing corporations to "erase women" from their narratives. Ukrainian journalist Alyona Synenko shows how some Ukrainians are displaying resistance through fashion.

Aired: 04/15/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:14
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:14
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 3:15
Nature
Poachers Return: How Trust Made India’s Tigers Vulnerable
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:15
Watch 3:00
Nature
Why This Tiger Hunts Turtles… And Crocodiles
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:00
Watch 3:14
Nature
Tiger Mom Fights to Protect Her Cubs
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:14
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Hampshire closure highlights strain on liberal arts colleges
Hampshire College closure highlights financial strain on small liberal arts schools
Clip: S2026 E80 | 5:26
Watch 8:59
PBS News Hour
Tracking the Trump family’s deals, profits in his 2nd term
Tracking the Trump family’s business deals and profits in his 2nd term
Clip: S2026 E80 | 8:59
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E80 | 56:45
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