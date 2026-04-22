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Amanpour and Company

April 23, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8147 | 55m 50s

Former NSC Iran Director Nate Swanson predicts what may happen next between the U.S. and Iran. Former Cuba negotiator Ricardo Zúñiga discusses the diplomatic talks happening between Washington and Havana. ProPublica reporter Jen Fifield goes inside President Trump's efforts to reshape U.S. election systems — and what the administration's actions might mean for voting later this year.

Aired: 04/22/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
What marijuana's reclassification means for health, business
What marijuana’s reclassification means for public health and businesses
Clip: S2026 E85 | 4:04
Watch 8:42
PBS News Hour
‘America First’ policy reshapes how U.S. delivers health aid
‘America First’ aid policy reshapes how U.S. delivers global health assistance
Clip: S2026 E85 | 8:42
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Wildfires threaten homes in southern Georgia
News Wrap: Wildfires threaten homes in southern Georgia
Clip: S2026 E85 | 6:44
Watch 7:24
PBS News Hour
DACA recipient deported then returned to U.S.
'This is my home,' says DACA recipient deported then returned to U.S.
Clip: S2026 E85 | 7:24
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
U.S. could send Afghans who helped its war effort to Congo
State Department proposes sending Afghans who helped U.S. war effort to Congo
Clip: S2026 E85 | 6:43
Watch 7:09
PBS News Hour
Exhibit shines light on Romani persecution during Holocaust
Art exhibition shines light on Romani persecution during Holocaust
Clip: S2026 E85 | 7:09
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E85 | 57:46
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
ProPublica Goes Inside Trump’s Effort to “Take Over” the Midterm Elections
Reporter Jen Fifield on the dismantling of U.S. election systems and how it may impact the midterms.
Clip: S2026 E8147 | 18:33
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