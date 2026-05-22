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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/22/26

Season 2026 Episode 21 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.

Aired: 05/21/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Wild Kratts
Creature Power Card Generator Gameplay
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Clip: 17:37
Wild Kratts
Aviva's Powersuit Maker Gameplay
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Clip: 18:05
Wild Kratts
Baby Animal Rescue Gameplay
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Clip: 8:34
Wild Kratts
Cats and Dogs Gameplay
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Clip: 27:03
Wild Kratts
Amazin' Amazon Adventure Gameplay
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Clip: 31:31
Wild Kratts
World Rescue Gameplay
Oh no! Zach has sent his Zach-bots to habits all over the world.
Clip: 37:57
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2026
Peter S. Goodman; Mamoud Ahmadinejad; Kelli María Korducki
Episode: S2026 E8168 | 55:55
Watch 15:59
Amanpour and Company
The “Daughterhood Penalty” in America’s Caregiving Crisis
Kelli María Korducki discusses the burden falling on women caring for their aging parents.
Clip: S2026 E8168 | 15:59
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E106 | 57:46
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