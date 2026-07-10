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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/10/26

Season 2026 Episode 28 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 10, 2026.

Aired: 07/09/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 1:44
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Cupola
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:44
Watch 1:28
Once Upon a Time in Space
“Vodka did not go down well in space.”
Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:28
Watch 1:34
Once Upon a Time in Space
Jerry’s Letter to His Son From Space
Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:34
Watch 1:26
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Collision That Sent the Soviet Space Station Tumbling
Sasha Lazutkin and Michael Foale recall an out-of-control vessel hitting Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:26
Watch 1:36
Once Upon a Time in Space
Culture Clash
Sasha Lazutkin and his wife Lyudmila talk about the arrival of American astronauts at Star City.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:36
Watch 1:26
Once Upon a Time in Space
The First Mom in Space
Anna Fisher, the first mother in space, and daughter Kristin, reflect on leaving loved ones behind.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:26
Watch 1:32
Once Upon a Time in Space
"That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”
Meeting astronaut Ron McNair inspires Charlie Bolden to apply to NASA.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:32
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Space
Series Preview
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 2:17
Once Upon a Time in Space
Extended Preview
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
Preview: S2026 | 2:17
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