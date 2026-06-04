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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/5/26

Season 2026 Episode 23 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.

Aired: 06/04/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2026
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Episode: S2026 E8177 | 55:54
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
A New Pill Finally Offers Hope for Pancreatic Cancer
Dr. Mark Goldsmith discusses his company's breakthrough development in pancreatic cancer treatment.
Clip: S2026 E8177 | 17:44
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
“Astronauts in Canoes:” Revisiting the Lewis & Clark Expedition
Craig Fehrman discusses his new book "This Vast Enterprise."
Clip: S2026 E8178 | 18:12
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2026
Joseph Aoun; Kristen Holmes; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Craig Fehrman
Episode: S2026 E8178 | 55:36
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E116 | 57:46
Watch 4:44
PBS News Hour
Trump's limits tested after some Republicans push back
Trump's limits are tested after some Republicans push back
Clip: S2026 E115 | 4:44
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
Conservative Montana town pushes back after ICE arrest
ICE arrest in a rural Montana town prompts a conservative community to take action
Clip: S2026 E115 | 5:54
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: John Bolton to plead guilty to felony charge
News Wrap: Former Trump adviser John Bolton to plead guilty over classified information
Clip: S2026 E115 | 5:43
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
Rep. Fitzpatrick on what's driving a wedge with Trump
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick on what's driving a wedge between some Republicans and Trump
Clip: S2026 E115 | 6:17
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