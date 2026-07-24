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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/24/26

Season 2026 Episode 30 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 24, 2026.

Aired: 07/23/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A River on the Brink Preview
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Old Ways, New Thinking Preview
The resurgence of the dance hall. A cattle company reinvents a ranch-to-retail model.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Making the Top 50 BBQ List Preview
A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ultimate barbecue ranking.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Culinary Roots Preview
Yaupon tea and drinking chocolates are steeped in history. Texas wine seeks vindication.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:44
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Cupola
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:44
Watch 1:59
POV
Trailer | The Gas Station Attendant
Trailer for The Gas Station Attendant by director Karla Murthy.
Preview: S39 E3 | 1:59
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