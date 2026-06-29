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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/3/26

Season 2026 Episode 27 | 26m 46s

On the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a look at the state of our democracy and where we’re headed. Jeffrey Goldberg discusses the principles set forth by the founders and if America has lived up to them with The Atlantic's Tim Alberta, Idrees Kahloon and Ashley Parker, Stephen Hayes of The Dispatch, Peter Baker of The New York Times and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker.

Aired: 06/29/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 30:04
Nature
The Fluffy Guardians of American Grasslands | Wild Critters USA
Families discover America's largest mammal with Orbit, PBS Nature and the Smithsonian.
Special: 30:04
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 29, 2026
Stefano Pozzebon; Edward Fishman; Martin Smith; Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
Episode: S2026 E8194 | 55:54
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Richard Pryor Put the N-Word on Stage. His Daughter Reckons with Its Legacy
Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor discusses her book "Something We Said."
Clip: S2026 E8194 | 18:19
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Best of London
Rick Steves takes you through London, celebrating the traditions that make it a cultural powerhouse.
Special: 55:35
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
American dream slipping from DACA recipients, report finds
American dream slipping out of reach for many DACA recipients, new report finds
Clip: S2026 E133 | 6:46
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
Willy Vlautin on spotlighting working-class life
Willy Vlautin on spotlighting working-class American life in his novels and music
Clip: S2026 E133 | 7:31
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
Texas board mandates students read Bible stories
Required Bible stories for Texas students challenge separation of church and state
Clip: S2026 E133 | 5:52
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Supreme Court rules location data protected
News Wrap: Supreme Court rules constitutional protections apply to location data
Clip: S2026 E133 | 5:44
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
What the Supreme Court rulings mean for presidential power
What the Supreme Court rulings mean for presidential power
Clip: S2026 E133 | 6:13
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