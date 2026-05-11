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Amanpour and Company

May 12, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8160

Wolfgang Ischinger, Chair of Munich Security Conference, discusses the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran and Trump's coming trip to China. Cochav Elkayem-Levy shares the findings of a new report that she authored on sexual and gender-based violence by Hamas on October 7th. Ben McKenzie explores the world of crypto and explains its dangers in a new doc, "Everyone is Lying to You for Money."

Aired: 05/11/26
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E98 | 57:46
Watch 5:18
PBS News Hour
Inflation could stay high for rest of year, economist warns
Inflation could hit 4% next month and stay elevated for rest of year, economist warns
Clip: S2026 E98 | 5:18
Watch 4:42
PBS News Hour
Hegseth grilled over direction and cost of Iran war
Hegseth grilled over direction of Iran war and costs for Americans
Clip: S2026 E98 | 4:42
Watch 7:43
PBS News Hour
Ukrainian city faces threat of 2nd Russian occupation
Inside Izyum, the Ukrainian frontline city facing the threat of a 2nd Russian occupation
Clip: S2026 E98 | 7:43
Watch 5:32
PBS News Hour
What’s at stake as Trump heads to China for talks with Xi
What’s at stake as Trump heads to China for talks with Xi
Clip: S2026 E98 | 5:32
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
Louisiana map ignites debate over race and representation
Louisiana’s redistricting rush ignites debate over race and representation
Clip: S2026 E98 | 8:08
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: FDA head Marty Makary resigning
News Wrap: FDA head Marty Makary resigning after uneven tenure
Clip: S2026 E98 | 6:52
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
Students question college as costs rise and AI impacts jobs
Students question value of college as costs rise and AI reshapes jobs
Clip: S2026 E98 | 9:19
Watch 4:31
PBS News Hour
Helen Zoe Veit and Amna Nawaz discuss picky eaters on 'Settle In'
Helen Zoe Veit and Amna Nawaz discuss picky eaters on 'Settle In'
Clip: S2026 E98 | 4:31
Watch 17:42
Amanpour and Company
Actor Ben McKenzie Warns of the Dangers of Crypto: It's a “House of Cards”
Ben McKenzie discusses his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying to You for Money.”
Clip: S2026 E8160 | 17:42
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