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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects governing style

Season 2026 Episode 26 | 8m 50s

Compared to matters related to the economy, energy prices, housing and war in the Middle East and Europe, President Trump's efforts to remake Washington don’t matter all that much. But they tell us a lot about the current chaos, and about his approach to leadership and governance.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
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