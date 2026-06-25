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Amanpour and Company

June 26, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8193 | 55m 54s

The WSJ's Chief European Political Correspondent Bojan Pancevski reveals the inside story of "The Nord Stream Conspiracy" in his new book. Co-directors of "Maybe Tomorrow" Wafa Mustafa and Waad Al-Kateab join to discuss their new film about the search for lost loved ones in Syria. Prof. Cal Newport unpacks why he thinks the AI industry is "doom trolling."

Aired: 06/25/26
Extras
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. deal
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. agreement
Clip: S2026 E26 | 14:48
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects governing style
How Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects his governing style
Clip: S2026 E26 | 8:50
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Amanpour and Company
"Doom Trolling:" Why AI Leaders Are Stoking Fear About Their On Tech
Prof. Cal Newport unpacks why he thinks the AI industry is "doom trolling."
Clip: S2026 E8193 | 18:14
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PBS News Hour
What science tells us about the health risks of Roundup
What science tells us about the health risks of Roundup
Clip: S2026 E131 | 5:12
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PBS News Hour
U.S. moves to reassure Gulf allies after new Hormuz shutdown
U.S. moves to reassure Gulf allies after latest Strait of Hormuz shutdown
Clip: S2026 E131 | 8:22
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PBS News Hour
News Wrap: NPS official claims Reflecting Pool liner cut
News Wrap: NPS official claims Reflecting Pool liner cut with knife or razor
Clip: S2026 E131 | 5:11
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PBS News Hour
Thousands feared dead in Venezuela after twin earthquakes
Thousands feared dead in Venezuela after twin earthquakes flatten buildings
Clip: S2026 E131 | 4:20
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PBS News Hour
How the Supreme Court rulings could impact asylum
How the Supreme Court immigration rulings could impact asylum in the U.S.
Clip: S2026 E131 | 6:02
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America's first hospital traces nation's history of medicine
America's oldest hospital preserves the nation's history of medicine and health care
Clip: S2026 E131 | 5:42
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