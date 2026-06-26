All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

"Doom Trolling:" Why AI Leaders Are Stoking Fear About Their On Tech

Season 2026 Episode 8193 | 18m 14s

Leaders of some of the world's biggest AI companies have warned of potentially catastrophic consequences from the technology they're building. But computer science professor Cal Newport says this messaging is misleading. Newport joins the show to discuss why he believes the AI industry should stop what he calls "doom trolling."

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 14:48
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. deal
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. agreement
Clip: S2026 E26 | 14:48
Watch 8:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects governing style
How Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects his governing style
Clip: S2026 E26 | 8:50
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2026
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Episode: S2026 E8193 | 55:54
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E131 | 57:46
Watch 8:22
PBS News Hour
U.S. moves to reassure Gulf allies after new Hormuz shutdown
U.S. moves to reassure Gulf allies after latest Strait of Hormuz shutdown
Clip: S2026 E131 | 8:22
Watch 5:11
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: NPS official claims Reflecting Pool liner cut
News Wrap: NPS official claims Reflecting Pool liner cut with knife or razor
Clip: S2026 E131 | 5:11
Watch 4:20
PBS News Hour
Thousands feared dead in Venezuela after twin earthquakes
Thousands feared dead in Venezuela after twin earthquakes flatten buildings
Clip: S2026 E131 | 4:20
Watch 6:02
PBS News Hour
How the Supreme Court rulings could impact asylum
How the Supreme Court immigration rulings could impact asylum in the U.S.
Clip: S2026 E131 | 6:02
Watch 5:12
PBS News Hour
What science tells us about the health risks of Roundup
What science tells us about the health risks of Roundup
Clip: S2026 E131 | 5:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2026
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Episode: S2026 E8193 | 55:54
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2026
John Kerry; Beeban Kidron; Michael Scherer
Episode: S2026 E8192 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2026
Mehran Kamrava; Daniel Silverberg; Rula Daood; Alon-Lee Green; Michael Auslin
Episode: S2026 E8191 | 55:43
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Daniel Pacheco; Jonathan Freedland; Gillian Tett; Yoni Appelbaum
Episode: S2026 E8190 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 22, 2026
Tom McTague; Josh Fox; Reshma Saujani; JR
Episode: S2026 E8189 | 55:52
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2026
Annalena Baerbock
Episode: S2026 E8188 | 55:30
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2026
Danny Danon; Daniel Kurtzer; Ann Patchett; Raphael Warnock
Episode: S2026 E8187 | 55:29
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2026
David Sanger; Yeganeh Torbati; Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Simon Kuper; Elizabeth Economy
Episode: S2026 E8186 | 55:21
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2026
Chrystia Freeland; Stephanie Flanders; Erin Brockovich
Episode: S2026 E8185 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 15, 2026
Karim Sadjadpour; William D. Cohan; Viktória Serdült; Dan Diamond
Episode: S2026 E8184 | 55:54