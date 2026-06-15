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Amanpour and Company

June 16, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8185 | 55m 43s

Former Canadian Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland discusses the G7 summit and how world leaders may be approaching big issues like Iran and the Russia-Ukraine war. Head of Economics and Politics for Bloomberg Stephanie Flanders on what a special by-election in England could mean for British politics. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich shares the impact of AI data centers on the people living nearby.

Aired: 06/15/26
Extras
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