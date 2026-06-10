All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

Jube 11, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8182 | 55m 36s

Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin discusses the wars across Europe and Middle East. Former tennis players Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert recall their careers playing against each other and their subsequent battles with cancer. Comedian and media mogul Byron Allen discusses taking over Stephen Colbert's time slot on CBS.

Aired: 06/11/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 17:37
Amanpour and Company
CBS Replaced Colbert With Byron Allen. Here’s Why He Says It Will Work
Byron Allen discusses Comics Unleashed on CBS.
Clip: S2026 E8182 | 17:37
Watch 16:16
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 16:16
Watch 3:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why is America the economic engine of the world?
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 3:58
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E120 | 57:46
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
World Cup players challenged by dangerously hot weather
World Cup players challenged by dangerously hot weather
Clip: S2026 E120 | 5:22
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
Why SpaceX is rocketing toward largest IPO in history
Why SpaceX is rocketing toward largest IPO in stock market history
Clip: S2026 E120 | 6:13
Watch 8:40
PBS News Hour
Middle East experts assess prospects for U.S.-Iran deal
Middle East experts assess prospects for U.S.-Iran deal
Clip: S2026 E120 | 8:40
Watch 5:18
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Anti-Trump message etched into National Mall
News Wrap: Apparent anti-Trump message etched into National Mall
Clip: S2026 E120 | 5:18
Watch 8:06
PBS News Hour
New book explores Trump's use of DOJ to settle scores
'The Department of Revenge' explores Trump's use of DOJ to settle political scores
Clip: S2026 E120 | 8:06
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2026
Suzanne Maloney; Máiría Cahill; Heidi Blake; Colette Hirstius
Episode: S2026 E8181 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 9, 2026
Susan Glasser; Anne Applebaum; Jules Boykoff
Episode: S2026 E8180 | 55:46
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
June 8, 2026
Nimrod Novik; Joseph Aoun; Jacqueline Maguire
Episode: S2026 E8179 | 55:35
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2026
Joseph Aoun; Kristen Holmes; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Craig Fehrman
Episode: S2026 E8178 | 55:36
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2026
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Episode: S2026 E8177 | 55:54
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2026
Jonathan Martin; Dominic Erdozain; Robert Kagan
Episode: S2026 E8176 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 2, 2026
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
Episode: S2026 E8175 | 55:52
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 1, 2026
Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Episode: S2026 E8174 | 55:54
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2026
Kimberlé Crenshaw; Sally Hayden; Jeffrey Winters
Episode: S2026 E8173 | 55:35
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2026
Chris Murphy; Rebeca Grynspan; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2026 E8172 | 55:50