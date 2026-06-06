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Amanpour and Company

June 7, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8180 | 55m 46s

Susan Glasser looks at Pres. Trump's baseless claims of election fraud in California and the electoral field at large. Anne Applebaum gives an update on the fighting between Russia and Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Nordic and Baltic leaders. Former professional soccer player Jules Boykoff discusses "sports-washing" in the world of soccer as North America prepares for the start of the World Cup.

Aired: 06/08/26
Extras
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