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Amanpour and Company

June 5, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8178

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun sits down for an exclusive interview. He discusses the conflict with Israel and the future of his country. Reporter Kristen Holmes on the latest from the White House. Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. discusses celebrating America's 250th at a time of division. Craig Fehrman offers a fresh look at the expedition of Lewis and Clark in his new book.

Aired: 06/04/26
Extras
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Dr. Mark Goldsmith discusses his company's breakthrough development in pancreatic cancer treatment.
Clip: S2026 E8177 | 17:44
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June 4, 2026
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Episode: S2026 E8177 | 55:54
Watch 18:12
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“Astronauts in Canoes:” Revisiting the Lewis & Clark Expedition
Craig Fehrman discusses his new book "This Vast Enterprise."
Clip: S2026 E8178 | 18:12
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E116 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E115 | 57:46
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PBS News Hour
Conservative Montana town pushes back after ICE arrest
ICE arrest in a rural Montana town prompts a conservative community to take action
Clip: S2026 E115 | 5:54
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PBS News Hour
Trump's limits tested after some Republicans push back
Trump's limits are tested after some Republicans push back
Clip: S2026 E115 | 4:44
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PBS News Hour
News Wrap: John Bolton to plead guilty to felony charge
News Wrap: Former Trump adviser John Bolton to plead guilty over classified information
Clip: S2026 E115 | 5:43
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PBS News Hour
Rep. Fitzpatrick on what's driving a wedge with Trump
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick on what's driving a wedge between some Republicans and Trump
Clip: S2026 E115 | 6:17
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