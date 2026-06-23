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Amanpour and Company

June 24, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8191 | 55m 43s

Prof. Mehran Kamrava and national security expert Daniel Silverberg discuss Secretary of State Marco Rubio's diplomatic tour in the Middle East. "A Place for Us All" co-chairs Rula Daood and Alon-Lee Green discuss their new political party in the wake of Israeli elections later this year. Historian Michael Auslin unpacks the enduring power of the Declaration of Independence in "National Treasure."

Aired: 06/23/26
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