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Amanpour and Company

July 18, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8187 | 55m 29s

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon discusses Trump's agreement with Iran and what it means for Israel. Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel Kurtzer also weighs in on how this agreement will affect the Middle East. Ann Patchett discusses her new novel "Whistler." Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on the upcoming midterms, voting rights and his new book.

Aired: 06/17/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 1:23:48
NOVA
Interview: Dark Matter = Black Holes? with David Kaiser
Dark matter may be primordial black holes from the Big Bang. David Kaiser explains.
Special: 1:23:48
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E125 | 57:46
Watch 7:42
PBS News Hour
Andrew Lloyd Webber on creative process behind his musicals
Andrew Lloyd Webber on the creative process behind his acclaimed musicals
Clip: S2026 E125 | 7:42
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
Americans welcoming World Cup fans from across the globe
How Americans are welcoming World Cup fans from across the globe
Clip: S2026 E125 | 6:01
Watch 7:58
PBS News Hour
Trump's reframing of Jan. 6 reignites accountability debate
Trump administration's reframing of Jan. 6 reignites accountability debate
Clip: S2026 E125 | 7:58
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
Sen. Warnock Calls Out First Trillionaire, Supreme Court Voting Rights Ruling
Senator Raphael Warnock discusses his book "The Crooked Places Made Straight."
Clip: S2026 E8187 | 18:14
Watch 17:17
Amanpour and Company
China vs. the G7: Who Runs the Global Economy?
China expert Elizabeth Economy discusses how Beijing is looming over the G7 summit in France.
Clip: S2026 E8186 | 17:17
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2026
David Sanger; Yeganeh Torbati; Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Simon Kuper; Elizabeth Economy
Episode: S2026 E8186 | 55:21
Watch 5:37
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Arthur brings flooding threat
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Arthur brings flooding threat to Gulf Coast
Clip: S2026 E124 | 5:37
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