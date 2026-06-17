All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOVA

Interview: Dark Matter = Black Holes? with David Kaiser

1hr 23m 48s

N / A

Aired: 06/17/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E123 | 57:46
Watch 8:23
PBS News Hour
Ex-officials reflect on Trump's transformation of DOJ
Ex-DOJ officials reflect on Trump's transformation of the institution
Clip: S2026 E123 | 8:23
Watch 7:38
PBS News Hour
Shockoe Institute explores enduring impact of slavery
Shockoe Institute explores enduring impact of slavery and how to expand freedom today
Clip: S2026 E123 | 7:38
Watch 5:59
PBS News Hour
Anthropic disables AI model after U.S. security directive
Anthropic disables new AI model after White House security directive
Clip: S2026 E123 | 5:59
Watch 8:19
PBS News Hour
Iowa sees a troubling rise in cancer diagnoses
As cancer rates fall nationally, Iowa sees a troubling rise in diagnoses
Clip: S2026 E123 | 8:19
Watch 2:25
PBS News Hour
DOJ: 5 arrested over plot to attack White House UFC event
5 arrested over plot to attack White House UFC event, DOJ says
Clip: S2026 E123 | 2:25
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Key oversight shifted from Education Department
News Wrap: Civil rights, special education oversight shifted from Department of Education
Clip: S2026 E123 | 6:16
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
Maritime security expert weighs U.S.-Iran deal's impact
Maritime security expert weighs U.S.-Iran deal's impact on global shipping
Clip: S2026 E123 | 7:00
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
Questions linger over U.S.-Iran deal as details remain murky
Questions linger over U.S.-Iran deal as details remain murky
Clip: S2026 E123 | 5:53
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • NOVA Season 53
  • NOVA Season 52
  • NOVA Season 51
  • NOVA Season 50
  • NOVA Season 49
  • NOVA Season 48
  • NOVA Season 47
  • NOVA Season 46
  • NOVA Season 45
  • NOVA Season 44
  • NOVA Season 43
  • NOVA Season 42
  • NOVA Season 41
  • NOVA Season 40
  • NOVA Season 39
  • NOVA Season 38
  • NOVA Season 37
  • NOVA Season 36
  • NOVA Season 35
  • NOVA Season 34
  • NOVA Season 33
  • NOVA Season 32
  • NOVA Season 31
  • NOVA Season 30
  • NOVA Season 28
  • NOVA Season 27
  • NOVA Season 23
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 53:24
NOVA
Rain Bombs
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Episode: S53 E5 | 53:24
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Episode: S53 E8 | 53:40
Watch 53:25
NOVA
Stone Age Temple Mystery
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Episode: S53 E6 | 53:25
Watch 53:38
NOVA
Mammal Origins
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Episode: S53 E4 | 53:38
Watch 53:39
NOVA
Can Dogs Talk?
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
Episode: S53 E3 | 53:39
Watch 53:39
NOVA
Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
Episode: S53 E2 | 53:39
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life?
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Episode: S53 E1 | 53:31
Watch 53:41
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Episode: S52 E20 | 53:41
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Operation Space Station: High-Risk Build
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Episode: S52 E19 | 53:40